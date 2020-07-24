The incident came to light when the girl narrated her ordeal to one of her relatives, also quarantined at the centre. The relative than informed the ITBP official, who later informed the police.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old coronavirus positive girl, who was undergoing treatment at a COVID care centre in Delhi, was reportedly sexually assaulted by another COVID-19 positive patient inside the washroom of the facility.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the police said that the gruesome incident took place when the girl went to the washroom of the COVID facility on the night of July 15. The police also said that the accused, a 19-year-old man, was arrested along with his associate and both were sent to judicial custody.

According to the police, the girl alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the man. She also accused the man's associate of capturing the act of sexual assault on a mobile phone. However, the police said the associate, also aged 19 years, did not sexually assault the girl.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered against the two men under sections of punishment for sexual assault and the relevant provisions of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, a senior police officer said.

"The two have been arrested and sent to judicial custody. We are investigating the matter further," he said, as reported by PTI adding, that the ‘mobile phones of the accused have been seized’.

After the incident, the victim was shifted to another COVID care centre and the two accused, who are currently under judicial custody, were also sent to another centre, where they are being treated, the officer said.

The 10,000-bed COVID care centre at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas, which was inaugurated earlier this month by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, has been set up in Chhatarpur for treating mild and asymptomatic coronavirus patients.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is the nodal agency operating the centre, which also serves as a treatment centre for those who are asymptomatic but cannot afford home isolation.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talib Khan