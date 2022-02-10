New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Ministry of Health on Thursday issued revised guidelines for international arrivals, to come in effect from February 14. The demarcation of ‘at-risk’ and other countries has been removed in the new travel guidelines. It recommends 14 days self-monitoring post-arrival as against 7 days home quarantine which was mandated earlier.

"Besides uploading negative RT-PCR report (taken 72 hours prior to journey), option to upload certificate of completing full primary vaccination schedule of COVID-19 vaccination has also been provided from countries on a reciprocal basis," the Ministry of Health said.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha