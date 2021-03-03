When she did not return, the family started looking for her but could not find her. They even searched for her at the house near the field but only found a drunk youth there.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old girl, who went missing nearly a week ago, was found buried in a pit in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahar district on Tuesday. The Bulandshahr police have also arrested a man named, Harendra, from Shimla today. According to the police, the 22-year-old accused works as a labourer in Delhi and was in his village when the girl disappeared.

"During the investigation, the accused confessed that the girl had come to his house to drink water, and that's when he attempted to rape her. When she cried for help, he killed her and buried the body in his house premises", Santosh Kumar Singh, SSP, Bulandshahr said, as quoted by ANI.

According to the police, the minor, who was a resident of Siraura village in Bulandshahr district, had gone to work on a field with her mother and sister on February 25. While working, she felt thirsty and went to a nearby home asking for water. When she did not return, the family started looking for her but could not find her. They even searched for her at the house near the field but only found a drunk youth there.

A missing person complaint was filed at the Anupshahar police station on February 28. Since then, efforts were on to locate the girl but no clues to her whereabouts could be found. "The parents had filed a missing person's complaint on February 28. She was working in the fields with her mother and two sisters about 100 metres from the house where her body was recovered," Bulandshahr Police chief Santosh Kumar Singh said.

"She left for home to drink water. But when she did not return, her sisters called out for her, but there was no response. The family assumed she had gone home and went back to work in the fields. However, later they did not find her there and started searching for her," Singh added.

On Tuesday, a local informed that someone had buried a body in a plot roughly 100 metres away from the field from where the girl had gone missing. Following this, villagers gathered at the spot and found a pit covered with fresh dirt in the yard of the house and informed the police that reached the spot. The pit was dug up and the body of the missing girl was recovered.

The body has now been sent for a post-mortem. According to the victim's father, the girl had speech impairment and used to stammer while talking. Bulandshahr SSP S K Singh said that two people lived in the house from where the body was recovered -- a father-son duo. While the father has been arrested, the son is currently absconding.

Bulandshahr district magistrate Ravindra Kumar, who also visited the site when the body was dug out, said, "It seems to be a case of murder. Since the victim was a minor and a boy was seen at this house, sexual assault cannot be ruled out. The strictest possible action will be taken in the matter and efforts are on to arrest the accused at the earliest."

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan