137 Students Hospitalised In Karnataka’s Mangaluru After Consuming Contaminated Food; Probe Inititated

AT LEAST 137 nursing and paramedical students in Karnataka’s Mangaluru fell ill after allegedly consuming contaminated food in a suspected case of food poisoning.

After the incident, students were transferred to several private hospitals in the city at night. The students were suffering from stomach pain, diarrhoea, and vomiting.

After receiving the information, relatives of the students gathered outside the hospital where they had been admitted. Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that the police officials are looking into the cause of the incident.

"At about 9 pm, around 400-500 people gathered in front of city hospital in the city. Most of them are students and the rest are their family members. Since morning 2 am more than 100 girl students have complained of food poisoning and hospitalised. 137 students were admitted to different hospitals in the city. We are trying to find out the reason,” Shashi Kumar was quoted as saying by ANI.

District Health Inspector Dr Ashok described the incident in detail and said that all the students are out of danger.

“The general nursing and BSc nursing students have been admitted to various hospitals due to food poisoning. The students got panic. About 130 students have got treated. There is no need to worry or panic. We will visit the hostel and will interact with the warden and find out the source. All are out of danger. No casualties have been reported so far,” District Health Inspector Dr Ashok was quoted as saying by ANI.

This is not the first instance of food poisoning which affected the lives of hundreds of people. Earlier in January, another case of suspected food poisoning came from Kerala’s Keezvaipur area of the Pathanamthitta district where over 100 people fell ill after consuming food while they were attending a baptism ceremony.

The Kerala Health Ministry ordered a probe into the matter and the police have already registered a case against the catering service agency which supplied food at the function.

Earlier on New Year's eve, a 20-year-old woman from Kerala’s Perumbala had online ordered ‘Kuzhimanthi’, a biryani dish from a local hotel that is popular in the state of Kerala and after consuming it, she fell ill and later rushed to a private hospital for treatment. The girl died later.