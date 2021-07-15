The Uttarakhand Police said that it has also registered a case against four people for making fake documents, adding that over 100 forged RT-PCR reports have been collected in the state so far.

Dehradun | Jagran News Desk: The Uttarakhand Police on Thursday said that around 13 tourists who came to visit Dehradun and Mussoorie have been arrested with fake RT-PCR negative reports, reported news agency ANI quoting officials.

The Uttarakhand Police said that it has also registered a case against four people for making fake documents, adding that over 100 forged RT-PCR reports have been collected in the state so far.

A complete curfew was imposed in Uttarakhand and neighbouring Himachal Pradesh following the massive surge in COVID-19 cases. However, with the state governments relaxing norms, people have rushed to tourist destinations, causing concerns among the health authorities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Health Ministry have expressed concerns over the massive gatherings at tourist destinations and asked state and union territory (UT) governments to ensure that appropriate COVID-19 norms are followed.

"It is true that tourism and business have been greatly affected due to Corona. But today I will say with great emphasis that it is not right to have huge crowds in hill stations, markets without masks. We all need to work together to stop the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic," PM Modi had said in one of his meetings.

Looking at the current situation, the Uttarakhand government has increased police check-post at border points along with increased surveillance, so that not violators should not enter the state with a fake report.

It has also made it mandatory for tourists to present a negative RT-PCR not older than 72 hours before coming to the state. Last week, the Uttarakhand Police had also sent back 8,000 vehicles that were headed towards Nainital and Mussoorie.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen