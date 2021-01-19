Rajasthan Labourers' Death: Twelve labourers died on the spot while eight others, injured in the accident, were rushed to a nearby hospital.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least 15 people - all labourers - were killed on Tuesday after being run over by a truck in Kosamba near Gujarat's Surat. The police said all the labourera hailed from Banswara in Rajasthan.

According to the police, a dumper truck ran over the sleeping labourers this morning near Kosamba village which is 60 km from Surat. The truck drive has been arrested.

Twelve labourers died on the spot while eight others, injured in the accident, were rushed to a nearby hospital. Three of them succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief on the death of labourers and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to those injured.

"The loss of lives due to a truck accident in Surat is tragic. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover at the earliest," he said in a tweet.

Rajasthan and Gujarat chief ministers also expressed condolences on the death of labourers with the latter announcing an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.

"Deeply saddened to know many labourers from Banswara, Rajasthan have lost lives after a truck ran over them as they were sleeping near road in Surat. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families & prayers for speedy recovery of the injured," tweeted Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

BJP leader Om Birla condoled the victims' deaths after the incident. "Getting to know about a tragic accident in Surat, Gujarat, in which many workers who slept on the sidewalk died. I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved family members of this heart-wrenching accident and wish the injured to get well soon," he said on Twitter.

While the reason behind the accident is still unknown, it comes amid northern India witnessing severe cold conditions along with dense fog in several parts, which has hit the visibility to a great extent.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta