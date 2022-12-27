13 Including Three Forest Staff Injured In Leopard Attack In Assam's Jorhat

The leopard had also attacked two members of the forest staff. (Image Credit: Screengrab of ANI video.)

At least 13 people, including three forest staff, were injured after being attacked by a leopard in the Jorhat district of Assam. The shocking incident took place around Rain Forest Research Institute which is located at Chenijan near the Teok area in the Jorhat district.

“All the injured were admitted to a local hospital. They are said to be out of danger,” ANI quoted Jorhat district Superintendent of Police (SP) as saying.

According to a forest official of Jorhat district, they received the information around 10:30 am that a leopard had attacked a few people in the area following which the forest officials team reached the spot where the leopard attacked two members of their team.

“When our team reached the area, the leopard attacked two of our staff. Our second team also reached the spot and we are monitoring the situation and trying to tranquillize the leopard. Three of our teams are here now,” ANI quoted a forest official as saying.

This is not the first instance of a leopard attack. Earlier, On December 12 in Chattisgarh, an elderly woman was attacked and killed by a leopard attack in Gandhara village in the Kunwarpur forest area in the Manendragarh district of Chattisgarh.

(With Agency Inputs.)