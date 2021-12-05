Kohima/Guwahati/New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The alleged gunning down of 13 civilians by the security forces in Nagaland’s Mon district has resulted in multiple incidences of violence in a previously militancy-ridden north-eastern state. Of the two such shootouts in question, one has been reported to be an incident due to mistaken identity by the security forces on Saturday. The Nagaland Police said in a statement that the security forces opened fire on civilians in two separate incidences in Nagaland’s Mon district, killing 13 and injuring 11 civilians respectively.

In the rioting which followed, one soldier also died on the line of duty, news agency PTI reported.

‘The incident and its aftermath deeply regretted: Indian Army’s 3 Corps’

Reacting to the operation carried out by security forces in Nagaland, Indian Army;s 3 Corps in Nagaland said that based on credible intelligence of likely movements of insurgents, a specific operation was planned to be conducted in the area of Tiru, Mon district, Nagaland.

“The incident and its aftermath is deeply regretted. The cause of the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law,” the statement added. “The security forces have suffered severe injuries in the incident including one soldier who succumbed to the injuries,” it stated further.

‘Anguished, will ensure justice to bereaved families’: Amit Shah

Reacting to the situation, Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter and said that he is anguished over the incident of violence being reported out of Nagaland. “Anguished over an unfortunate incident in Nagaland’s Oting, Mon. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives. A high-level SIT constituted by the State govt will thoroughly probe this incident to ensure justice to the bereaved families,” Amit Shah wrote on Twitter.

Following the incident described as ‘unfortunate’ by the Home Minister, several apex tribal organisations have reportedly decided to pull out of the ongoing Hornbill festival that draws tourists from all over India and world.

“We have been divided for long. Now, there is some unity as evident from the various tribal organisations coming together in condemning the incident. People are also supporting the call for boycott of the Hornbill festival,” Along Longkumar, former editor of local English daily The Morung Express was quoted as saying in a leading national daily.

After the turn of the century, the situation in Nagaland has largely been peaceful with sporadic attempts to revive militancy by a few breakaway factions of the Naga groups who had made peace with the Union government. The insurgency has largely been missing from the Naga scene after the rebels had signed separate ceasefire agreements with the Centre more than two decades ago. Major group National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) signed the truce pact in 1997 and the NSCN-K in 2001.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma