1,200 Gifts Received By PM Modi To Be Auctioned, Returns To Go For Namami Ganga Project

More than 1,200 items presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi are set to be auctioned from September 17. The proceeds will be sent to the Namami Gange Mission. All the items have been gifted to PM Modi by people including sportspersons and politicians.

The auction will come to an end on October 2, and will take place online through a website -- pmmementos.gov.in said Adwaita Gadanayak, the Director General of the National Gallery of Modern Art. The items will be kept on display at the Art gallery.

Items that will be present as a gift to PM Modi include a statue of Rani Kamlapati gifted by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a Hanuman idol and a sun painting gifted by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, and a Trishul gifted by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. Apart from that, there are several items as well which have been presented to the PM by the common man.

The price of these items begins from Rs 100 and goes up to Rs 10 lakh. Other gifts include the statue of goddess Mahalaxmi, situated at Kolhapur, gifted by NCP leader Ajit Pawar and a wall hanging of Lord Venkateshwara gifted by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

It will be marked as the fourth time the re-auction is taking place.

The director of the National Gallery of Modern Art, Temsunaro Jamir said that the gift items included lavish items such as paintings, sculptures, folk artefacts, boxing gloves, T-shirts, javelins, and racquets signed by medal-winning players.

Several of these are items customarily offered as gifts, such as traditional angavastras, shawls, head gears, ceremonial swords, and so on, she said.

Other memorabilia of interest include replicas and models of the upcoming Shri Ram Mandir at Ayodhya and the Kashi-Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, she added.

(With agency inputs)