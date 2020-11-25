26/11 Mumbai attack: Check out the 10 Fast Facts that you need to know about the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack:

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: Twelve years ago, on November 26, 2008, the country went through one of the darkest time in Indian history. The financial capital, Mumbai was in the state of major shock as ten terrorists from the terror group Laskar-e-Taiba (LeT) carried out a series of shooting and bombing attacks for four days killing 164 people and injuring over 300.

At that time, the terrorist who participated in 26/11 attacks were trained and they came through sea route to enter India. Their main motive was to create terror and get some key terrorists released a la Kandhar hijacking episode.

Here are 10 Fast Facts that you need to know about the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack:

1. The Mumbai terror attack was planned several months ago in advance. The terrorist involved in this attack used at least three SIM cards purchased on the India-Bangladesh border. There were also reports that a SIM card was purchased in the US state New Jersey.

2. On November 21, 2008, ten terrorists left Pakistan in the boat and came to India. On their way, they also killed four fishermen and hijacked an Indian trawler, the Kuber and threatened the captain to sail to India on 23rd November.

3. On November 26, 2008, the terrorists killed the captain and headed towards Colaba in inflatable speedboats.

4. The terrorists before entering Mumbai, they consumed LSG, cocaine, and steroids to keep them awake and active.

5. Ajmal Kasam was the only terrorist who was caught alive was booked under various acts including Arms Act, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, Explosives Act, Customs Act, Waging war against the country and other various sections of Railway Act. Not only this, but he was also booked for entering railway premises without a proper ticket.

6. Retired army man Tukaram Omble and Assistant sub-inspector of Mumbai Police gave their life to nab the lone surviving terrorist Ajmal Kasab. Omble was awarded the Ashoka Chakra for extraordinary bravery and valour in the line of duty.

7. The ten terrorist who came to Mumbai killed around 64 people and injuring more than 600 people, all of the terrorists were killed but one was caught alive- Mohammad Ajmal Amir Kasab, who was hanged to death on 21 November 2012 in Yerwada jail, Pune.

8. There were around six explosions at the Taj Mahal Hotel and Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg and his wife Rivka Holtzberg, who was six months pregnant, were murdered with four other hostages inside the house by the attackers.

9. It is said that Hafiz Saeed, leader of Jama'at-ud-Da'wah was the mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

10. Marine Commandos also played a crucial role in this and Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan of the NSG was killed during the rescue of Commando Sunil Yadav, who was hit in the leg by a bullet during the rescue operations at Taj.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma