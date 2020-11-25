26/11 Mumbai terror attacks was one of the six major terror attacks on the Indian soil that shook the entire nation and resulted in over 600 casualties.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: 12 years ago on November 26, ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists carried out coordinated shootings and bombings attacks lasting three days in Mumbai that left 166 people dead and over 300 others injured. The terrorists came to Mumbai via sea route from Pakistan and struck several targets, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CTS) railway station, Nariman House business and residential complex, Cama Hospitals, Leopold Cafe, The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Oberoi Tirdent, and Nariman House.

26/11 was one of the six major terror attacks on the Indian soil that shook the entire nation. Here is a look at five other terror attacks that India faced which resulted in heavy casualties.

1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts

On March 12, 1993, Mumbai -- then known as Bombay -- was rocked by 12 bomb explosions that killed 257 people and injured over 700 others. The first explosion took place at 1:30 pm in the Bombay Stock Exchange building. Over the next three hours, 12 other bombs exploded through the financial capital at commercial centres and other landmark locations. This was one of the largest coordinated terror attacks carried out on Indian soil.

2001 Parliament Attack

On December 13, 2001, five terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) targeted the Indian Parliament that led to the death of six Delhi Police personnel, two Parliament Security personnel, a gardener, and the terrorists themselves. Several major politicians were inside the Parliament when the attack was carried out. The attack led to the escalated tensions between India and Pakistan, with the two countries moving their armed forces along LoC.

Delhi Bomb Blasts, 2005

62 people were killed and over 200 others sustained injuries in the main markets of Sarojini nagar and Paharganj in the national capital, on October 29, 2005, just two days ahead of Diwali. The attacks were carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba, the terror group that was behind the Parliament attack and 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

2008 Jaipur Blasts

On May 13, 2008, nine synchronised bomb blasts took place within a span of 15 minutes in Rajasthan's capital Jaipur, killing 63 people and injured 213 others. This was the first time that terrorists had targeted Jaipur, and the attack resulted in widespread condemnation from leaders across the world.

Pulwama Attack

At least 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed after a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne Suicide Bomber in the Pulwama District on February 14, 2019. The incident led to the escalated tensions between India and Pakistan

Posted By: Lakshay Raja