12 South African Cheetahs Get New Home In MP's Kuno National Park; CM Says 'Gift On Mahashivratri' | Watch

THE KUNO National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Sheogarh district on Saturday welcomed 12 more Cheetahs brought here from Johannesburg in South Africa. The big cats were released in the Kuno National Park by Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan after they landed at the Gwalior airport in Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft. This is the second batch of Cheetahs which has arrived in India. Earlier last year, PM Modi released eight Cheetahs in the Kuno National Park.

Here Are The Top Developments:

- The cheetahs including five females and seven males were released in the Kuno National Park into their quarantine enclosures by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan releases the second batch of 12 Cheetah brought from South Africa, to their new home Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/uQuWQRcqdh — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2023

- “Madhya Pradesh has got a gift on Mahashivratri. I thank PM Modi, it is his vision. 12 Cheetahs will be rehabilitated to Kuno. The Cheetahs that had come earlier have now adapted to the situation very well," CM Shivraj Singh said.

- Kuno National Park is a Wildlife Sanctuary and national park situated in the Sheopur and Morena districts of Madhya Pradesh. The name ‘Kuno’ is derived from the Kuno river. The Wildlife Institute of India had also shortlisted Palpur-Kuno park as a habitat for Asiatic lions and Cheetahs. However, these Cheetahs became extinct in 1948.

- The Cheetahs were taken to Kuno National Park with help of IAF helicopters.

- The animals are required to be kept in isolation for 30 days following their arrival in the country, as per the Indian Wildlife laws.

- In January 2022, India and South Africa signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The country's forest department takes it to Twitter to inform that South Africa will be translocating 12 cheetahs to India for the first time as part of a project to expand the cheetah meta-population and reintroduce the mammals in the nation.

- Earlier on September 17, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday released the first batch of eight spotted felines, including five females, from Namibia into a quarantine enclosure at Kuno as part of the ambitious Cheetah reintroduction programme.

- The African Cheetah Introduction Project in India was developed in 2009. The project proposes to import 12–14 big cats from South Africa, Namibia, and other African nations as a founder stock for five years initially, and then as required by the programme. These huge cats are ideal for establishing a new cheetah population.