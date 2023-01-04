'12 Months Ago, I Was...' Says Elon Musk After Ukraine's Zelenskyy Named ‘Person Of The Year’

Twitter owner Elon Musk has, in a tweet, said that he was the 'person of the year' in 2021.

Twitter boss Elon Musk on Wednesday reminisced about being Time's ‘person of the year’ in 2021 after the magazine announced this year's face. The outspoken billionaire wrote on the micro blogging site - “12 months ago, I was Person of the Year”.

Times Magazine bestows ‘Person of the year’ tag on a famous personality in December every year. The recipient of this honor in 2022 is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the “spirit of Ukraine”. Zelensky along with the Ukrainian spirit have been recognised for the resilient resistance they put up against an invading Russia.

In 2021, Time Magazine’s editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal had described Musk as a “person with extraordinary influence on life on Earth, and potentially life off earth too”. Back then Musk was the owner of only Tesla and SpaceX, not twitter.

Also Watch:

The first ‘person of the year’ honor was presented in 1927 by Time Magazine.

This tweet by Musk had come only hours after he aimed fresh salvos against the United States’ government over the controversy surrounding ‘Twitter files’. The Twitter owner retweeted a post made by journalist Matt Taibbi and said, “US govt agency demanded suspension of 250k accounts, including journalists and Canadian officials”.

Twitter Files are a set of internal Twitter documents that reveal publicly unknown information about the company. These files were released by Musk himself to journalists Matt Taibbi, Bari Weiss, Lee Fang, and Michael Shellenberger.

The latest release of these files by Taibbi claim that the social networking firm was under pressure from the US government to cooperate with federal agencies to search for Russian Meddling in the 2016 US presidential election. Taibbi also called the Global Engagement Center a “fledgling analytic/ intelligence arm of the State Department”. He claimed that it directly went to the media with a report titled ‘Russian Disinformation Apparatus Taking Advantage of Coronavirus Concerns’.

“The GEC flagged accounts as ‘Russian personas and proxies’ based on criteria like, ‘Describing the Coronavirus as an engineered bioweapon,’ blaming ‘research conducted at the Wuhan institute,’ and ‘attributing the appearance of the virus to the CIA’,” Taibbi wrote in one of the tweets.

The GEC had earlier released a list of accounts that follow ‘two or more’ Chinese diplomatic accounts and included 250,000 names. Twitter Files that were made public earlier had claimed that former US President Donald Trump was removed from Twitter due to pressure from the firm’s employees. Elon Musk had reinstated Trump’s account after he acquired Twitter.

Journalist Bari Weiss has helped author ‘Twitter Files’ that began in December 2022 along with Taibbi, a former Rolling Stone writer, and author Michael Shellenberger besides other journalists.

(With agency inputs)