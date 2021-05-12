The leaders also requested PM Modi to provide help to the needy like foodgrains and Rs 6000 per month to the ones who are unemployed. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: 12 leaders of opposition parties including the Chief Minister of Mumbai, Uddhav Thakeray and Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee wrote a joint letter to PM Modi asking for a free mass vaccination campaign.

Apart from that, the politicians also asked the central government to provide help to the needy like foodgrains and Rs 6000 per month to the ones who are unemployed.

Twelve leaders of Opposition parties write a joint letter to PM Narendra Modi suggesting a slew of measures for combating #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/b5HTNB6G6D — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2021

In the joint letter, everyone even stressed on suspending the central vista revamp project and asked centre to utilise that amount in battling the ongoing global pandemic. Apart from that, a demand of repealing of the 3 Central farm laws has been made since according to them, it will protect lakhs of 'annadatas' from getting affected by the COVID-19 impact.

Take a look at a few important highlights mentioned in the joint letter:

Procure vaccines centrally from all available sources - global and domestic.

Free distributions of the foodgrains to the needy.

Invoke compulsory licensing to expand domestic vaccine production.

Release all money held in the unaccounted private trust fund, PMCares to buy more vaccines, oxygen and medical equipment required.

Give all jobless at least Rs 6,000 per month.

The leaders also claimed that the central government has been ignoring the suggestions from oppositions and that is why the country's condition is getting worse amidst the second wave of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, apart from Mamata Banerjee and Uddhav Thackeray, leaders like Congress president Sonia Gandhi, SP's Akhilesh Yadav, RJD's Tejaswi Yadav, CPI's D Raja, JMM's Hemant Soren, CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury and many more signed the joint letter.

