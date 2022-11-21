12 Killed In Bihar's Vaishali After Truck Rams Into Religious Procession, CM Nitish Grants Rs 5 Lakh Ex-Gratia

AT LEAST 12 people, including several children, were killed after a speeding truck rammed into a religious procession in Bihar's Vaishali district on Sunday evening. The incident took place Mehnar area of Vaishali, officials, as per news agency PTI said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expresses his deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in a road accident in Vaishali. He also announced an ex-gratia grant of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin.

“I am pained by the incident of a speeding truck crushing many people including children in Desari police station area of Vaishali. There is deep sympathy for the relatives of the deceased and they will be given an ex-gratia grant of Rs.5 lakh each. Instructed for proper treatment of the injured. Wishing them a speedy recovery,” CM Nitish tweeted in Hindi.

Following the accident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the loss of lives in the accident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured from PMNRF (Prime Minister's National Relief Fund).

"The accident in Vaishali, Bihar is saddening. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," tweeted Prime Minister's Office.

President Droupadi Murmu also expressed her condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in a Bihar road accident. "The news of several casualties including children in a road accident in Vaishali, Bihar is extremely painful. I express my deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this accident and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,"

According to police, the accident occurred at around 8.30 pm in the Mahnar zone. The villagers were assembled there for worship in the local temple, when the truck, travelling at high speed, mowed them down. The police said that the injured were taken to Hajipur Sadar hospital.