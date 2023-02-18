12 Cheetahs Set To Arrive At MP's Kuno National Park Today | All You Need To Know

TWELVE Cheetahs are set to arrive at the Kuno National Park today as part of an intergovernmental agreement to reintroduce the big cats to India. The 12 cheetahs, including seven males and five females, started their journey from South Africa on Friday, informed Union Minister Bhupender Yadav. The cats will join their previous clan at MP's National Park.

"The 12 cheetahs... have begun their journey to India," tweeted minister for environment, forest and climate change Bhupender Yadav on Friday, adding they were expected to arrive on Saturday.

The 12 cheetahs arriving from South Africa, under the visionary leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi ji to restore our ecological balance, have begun their journey to India.



Indian Air Force's C-17 Globemaster aircraft will get them home tomorrow.



— Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) February 17, 2023

Here are the top things you need to know:

The Cheetahs on their arrival would be released into their quarantine enclosures in the Kuno National Park, spread over 750 km in the state’s Chambal region.

The cheetahs embarked on the journey to Kuno from the O R Tambo International Airport in Gauteng on Friday evening. The transport aircraft will land at the Gwalior Air Force base in Madhya Pradesh at 10 am on Saturday.

The Indian Air Force's C-17 Globemaster Cargo plane is bringing the 12 cheetahs from South Africa. The Cheetahs will be translocated to Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

The 7 males and 5 females cheetahs are the first of dozens South Africa has promised India over the next decade under the Cheetah intro plan to India.

According to the Action Plan for Cheetah Introduction in India, at least 10-12 cheetahs are required to be imported from African countries annually for the next 5 years. In this context, the Government of India initiated bilateral negotiations with the Republic of South Africa in 2021 for cooperation in the field of Cheetah conservation.

These cheetahs were made available by Phinda Game Reserve (3), Tswalu Kalahari Reserve (3), the Waterberg Biosphere (3), Kwandwe Game Reserve (2) and Mapesu Game Reserve (1) and their translocation is in line with IUCN guidelines for reintroductions and other conservation translocation and in accordance with international veterinary standards and protocols.

These Cheetahs are brought back to India under an ambitious Cheetah reintroduction programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had released the first batch of eight spotted felines including five females — from Namibia into a quarantine enclosure at Kuno on his 72nd birthday on September 17 last year.