As per the collector of Bijapur, Ritesh Agarwal's announcement, the lockdown will start from April 16, Friday to April 26. Read on to know more about the same below.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, the Chhatisgarh government has decided to impose an 11-day lockdown in Bijapur district. Yes, as per Bijapur collector Ritesh Agarwal's announcement, the lockdown will start from April 16, Friday to April 26.

In his statement, he said, "Due to upsurge in #COVID19 cases, an 11-day lockdown will be imposed in Bijapur district from April 16 to 26. Essential services exempted, their operations to be unrestricted"

Chhattisgarh | Due to upsurge in #COVID19 cases, an 11-day lockdown will be imposed in Bijapur district from April 16 to 26. Essential services exempted, their operations to be unrestricted: Collector Bijapur Ritesh Agarwal

The state government has already imposed lockdown in 18 out of 28 districts of Chhattisgarh.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal