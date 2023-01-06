117 Mobile Phones Found In Delhi's Mandoli Jail, 5 Officials Suspended

117 mobile phones have been recovered from Mandoli Jail in Delhi. (Image Credit: Twitter)

Five jail officials of Mandoli jail have been suspended after the recovery of mobile phones, prison officials were quoted by ANI saying.

117 mobile phones have been recovered by jail authorities during search operations that were conducted in the last fortnight.

The officials that have been suspended have been identified by ANI as Deputy Superintendents Pradeep Sharma and Dharmendra Maurya, Assistant Superintendent Lokesh Dhama, and Head warden Hansraj Meena.

All jail superintendents should form search teams and look for mobile phone devices and other prohibited materials in jails under their supervision, Director General of Prisons, IPS Sanjay Baniwal directed, according to a report by ANI.

Police officials further informed that such seizures will continue in future to control the menace of unauthorised articles or products in jails.

