New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With the Delhi metro resuming its full services on Saturday, several commuters were found flouting the COVID guidelines issued by the DMRC. Cracking the whip , the metro authority penalised 114 passengers for violation of rules that have been put in place to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The DMRC said around 200 passengers were counselled for not wearing face masks properly. In addition, 114 passengers were fined ₹ 200 each for violation of social distancing norms or not wearing masks or face covers inside trains, it said in a statement.

Over 1.5 lakh people had availed metro services across the various corridors till 7:30 PM. Of these, 2,268 people used the Airport Line, a senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said.

All corridors of the DMRC network are now operational and the services will follow the pre-coronavirus time schedule -- 6 AM to 11 PM.

On Sunday, the DMRC started its services two hours early than the normal timing of 8 AM to facilitate students appearing for NEET examination on September 13.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had recently issued guidelines allowing the Delhi Metro to resume operations in a graded manner, following which the DMRC had said it would be done in three stages from September 7-12.

The Delhi Metro resumed services on Monday with curtailed operation of the Yellow Line and Rapid Metro. Stage two kicked in on Friday with Magenta and Grey lines also opening their doors to commuters and service hours being extended.

