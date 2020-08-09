At least 11 Pakistani migrants were found dead in Dechu village of Rajasthan's Jodhpur district﻿.﻿ All the bodies were found in a room located on a farm where they reported worked as agricultural labour.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least 11 people of a Pakistani migrant family were found dead in Dechu village of Rajasthan's Jodhpur district. All the bodies were found in a room located on a farm where they reportedly worked as agricultural labourers. According to reports, they all were Pakistani migrants and had been staying there for farm-related work.

A team of Rajasthan Police and forensic department reached the spot and send the bodies for postmortem. While the police are trying to solve the mystery of the mass deaths, prima facie, it is being said that they seem to have died due to inhaling or consuming a poisonous substance.

It is also being suspected a case of mass suicide. The incident has brought back the memories of Delhi's Burari deaths where a family of 11 had committed mass suicides themselves. The police had discovered the bodies of ten people hanging while the oldest family member, the grandmother, was found strangled.

The mass suicide that happened on July 1, 2018 in north Delhi's Burari locality had shocked the entire country. According to news agency PTI, the psychological autopsy reported the absence of intention to commit suicide. Following the investigation, it was found out that the family believed in occult practices and one of the family members allegedly told others that they will be saved by a soul.

