11 Killed, One Injured After Bus Collides With Car In MP’s Betul; PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia

AT LEAST 11 people were killed and one person sustained injuries after an SUV they were travelling in collided with a bus near Jhallar police station in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul on Friday early morning. Responding to the incident, Prime minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives due to an accident in Betul.

The Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased persons and Rs 50,000 for the injured, the PMO said.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident in Betul, MP. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured: PM @narendramodi" tweeted PMO.

According to Betul Superintendent of Police (SP) Simala Prasad, the incident took place around 2 am on Thursday. which was travelling from the Amravati district collided head-on with the empty bus as it was travelling down the road.

"There were 11 people travelling, including the driver, in the vehicle (SUV) and all of them died on the spot. The Tavera smashed into the bus in the collision. All the persons who died were labourers who had been working at Kalamta village in Amaravati district for the last 20 days. They left from Amaravati at around 9 pm on Thursday and met with an accident here," She added, ANI quoted.

The injured person is undergoing treatment in the hospital. Further investigation into the matter is on.