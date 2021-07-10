Out of the 11 employees, four have been dismissed from Anantnag, three from Budgam and one each from Baramulla, Srinagar, Pulwama and Kupwara, said sources quoted by news agency ANI.

Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: In a massive crackdown, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday evening suspended 11 of its employees, including sons of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, for their alleged involvement in terror and anti-national activities. The employees have been suspended under Article 311 of the Constitution.

Out of the 11 employees, four have been dismissed from Anantnag, three from Budgam and one each from Baramulla, Srinagar, Pulwama and Kupwara, said sources quoted by news agency ANI. The sources said that out of these, four were working in the education department while two were in the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Sons of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin -- Syed Ahmad Shakeel and Shahid Yousuf -- have also been suspended. One of the them was working in the the Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) while another was in the education department.

According to a report by The Times of India, Shahid Yousuf and Shakeel were also arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2018 for receiving funding and helping terror activities in the union territory (UT).

The NIA tracked terror funding trials of both persons and they have been found involved in raising, receiving, collecting, and transferring funds through hawala transactions for terror activities of Hizbul Mujahideen.

Another government employee with terror link is Naaz M Allaie, an Orderly of the Health Department. He is an overground worker of HM and has a history of direct involvement in terrorist activities. Two dreaded terrorists were harboured by him at his residence.

Two employees of the Education Department have been terminated. Jabbar Ahmad Paray and Nisar Ahmad Tantray were actively involved in furthering the secessionist agenda unleashed by the sponsors from Pakistan and are Jamat-e-Islami ideologists.

Shaheen Ahmad Lone, an Inspector of the Power Department, has been found involved in smuggling and transporting arms for Hizbul Mujahideen. ANI sources said he was found travelling with two terrorists on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway carrying arms, ammunition and explosives in January last year.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma