New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the incessant rains in Mumbai due to the advancement of the Monsoon in Maharashtra, at least 11 people including 8 children lost their lives after a residential structure collapsed on another building in the New Collector compound in Mumbai's Malad West area on Wednesday night. The incident took place at around 11 pm.

As per the Brihannmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a total of 18 people have been rescued safely from the debris while 7 have been injured severely during the incident. Many are still feared trapped under the debris and evacuation and rescue operations are underway, officials said. Mumbai civic body BMC is also evacuating people from another three-storey structure nearby

Maharashtra: Search and rescue operation continues in New Collector compound, Malad West of Mumbai, where residential structures collapsed last night. 11 people died, 7 injured.



According to the BMC, the collapse engulfed a nearby residential structure, while it also affected another residential building that is now in a dangerous condition. Residents from at least 3 building have been evacuated by the civic authorities so far keeping in mind the dangerous condition of the buildings.

"It's an unfortunate incident. It was a G+2 building that fell on another building. 18 people have been rescued, of whom 11 died. Police will carry out a proper investigation and take further action" Dilip Sawant, Additional CP, Mumbai said as quoted by news agency ANI.

Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh, who has also reached the incident site, said, "Buildings have collapsed due to rain. Rescue operation is underway. Injured people have been shifted to the hospital. Debris of the buildings is being removed to see if more people are stuck under it."

Local television showed pictures of rescue workers pulling out debris in a narrow lane, as relatives and onlookers milled about. Residents joined the fire and police officers in rescuing people and they took the seven injured to a hospital in the suburban Kandivali area.

Siddiqui, a local, present at the spot, said that the incident took place around 10 pm. "The incident took place around 10:15 pm. I came out after two persons asked us to leave the building. As I was rushing out, I saw three buildings including a dairy had demolished near our building," he said.

Incidents of building collapses become more common in India's financial capital of Mumbai during the monsoon. The first monsoon rains hit Maharashtra and Mumbai with full fury on Wednesday, disrupting local trains and road traffic, and flooding low-lying areas in the country's commercial capital.

In the early hours, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad were clobbered with heavy rain, inundating several low-lying areas. The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms till June 13 in these four coastal districts, besides rain in several other regions of the state.

