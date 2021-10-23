New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bodies of 7 trekkers were recovered on Friday by the rescue team while 2 people were rescued after a group of 11 trekkers went missing in Uttarakhand's Harsil. According to Uttarakhand DGP, 2 people are still missing and search operations are underway to find them. The rescued people are being treated in Harsil and Uttarkashi. They had gone missing on a trek to Chitkul in Himachal Pradesh via Harsil in Uttarkashi.

"Bodies of 7 trekkers recovered, 2 rescued and 2 remain missing out of a group of 11 trekkers which had gone missing in Harsil", Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said as quoted by news agency ANI. A search is on for the two missing members of the team on a war footing with the help of a helicopter, Colonel Rajendra Prasad of 9 Bihar Regiment said.

The team consisted of eight trekkers -- one from Delhi and the rest from West Bengal -- and three cooks went missing on a trek to Chitkul recently. They had begun the trek from Harsil in Uttarkashi district on October 11 and were to reach Chitkul via Lamkhaga pass.

Members of the trekking team included Anita Rawat (38) from Delhi, Mithun Dari (31) from West Bengal, Tanmay Tiwari (30), Vikash Makal (33), Saurav Ghosh (34), Saviayan Das (28), Richard Mandal (30) and Suken Manjhi (43), all from Kolkata. The cooking staff have been identified as Devendra (37), Gyan Chandra (33) and Upendra (32) all from Purola in Uttarkashi.

Meanwhile, the rescue team has also recovered 5 bodies from the Lamkhaga pass after another group of 11 trekkers went missing from there, while 2 people have been rescued from the spot. The group of trekkers went missing on October 18 at the Lamkhaga Pass, one of the toughest passes which connect the Kinnaur district in Himachal Pradesh with Harsil in Uttarakhand following incessant rains causing a flood-like situation in many parts of the state.

"5 more bodies of trekkers from another group of 11 trekkers which went missing near Lamkhaga Pass also retrieved", DGP Ashok Kumar further said. Meanwhile, four out of the 11 trekkers are still missing.

On Wednesday, 11 trekkers were reported missing at Lamkhaga Pass between Uttarakhand to Himachal Pradesh, informed Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar. "A team of 11 trekkers is missing at Lamkhaga Pass between Uttarakhand to Himachal Pradesh. Search and rescue operation will be conducted tomorrow after heli-survey done today," DGP Kumar said.

The authorities handed over the mortal remains to the local Police and the survivors were given first aid at Harsil and were later sent to the district hospital, Uttarkashi.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan