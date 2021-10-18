Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: The security situation in Jammu and Kashmir continues to remain tense as two more civilians were shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam on Sunday night. As per the official data, 11 civilians, including five from other states, have lost their lives in targeted attacks in Jammu and Kashmir this month.

The officials said that terrorists have changed their strategy in Jammu and Kashmir and are targetting innocent civilians and government officials through "sleeper cells" as most of their top leaders have been eliminated and neutralised by security forces.

Though officials have ruled out the possibility of a security lapse, the targeted attacks on civilians have sparked fear among people in the Valley, leading to an exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. The government, however, has assured that adequate security would be provided to civilians and said that security forces will give a befitting reply to the terrorists.

Following is the complete timeline of targeted attacks on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir:

October 2: A civilian, identified as Mohammad Shafi Dar, was shot dead in Srinagar's Batamaloo area due to his alleged links with the security forces.

October 2: On the same day, a civilian -- Majid Ahmad Gojri -- was killed in Srinagar's Karan Nagar area.

October 5: 70-year-old Makhan Lal Bindroo was killed by terrorists at his pharmacy in Srinagar's Iqbal Park.

October 5: Virender Paswan, a street vendor from Bihar's Bhagalpur, was killed in Srinagar's Lal Bazar.

October 5: Mohammad Shafi Lone, a taxi stand president, was shot dead by Lashkar terrorists in Bandipora.

October 7: Supinder Kaur, a principal of a government school, was shot dead in Srinagar.

October 7: Deepak Chand, who was a teacher at Supinder Kaur's school, was also shot dead on the same day.

October 16: Sagir Ahmed, a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh, was killed in Pulwama.

October 16: Arbind Kumar Shah, a gol-gappa seller from Bihar, was shot dead on the same day.

October 17: Raja Reshi Dev, a resident of Bihar, was shot dead in Kulgam's Wanpoh.

October 17: Joginder Reshi Dev, another resident of Bihar, was killed along with Raja Reshi Dev in Kulgam.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma