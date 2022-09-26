10-Year-Old Boy Sexually Assaulted By 3 Friends In Delhi; 2 Apprehended

A 10-year-old minor boy was physically assaulted and allegedly sodomised by his three friends in northeast Delhi's New Seelampur area. Two of the accused have been apprehended and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board while efforts are on to apprehend the third child, police said on Sunday.

The victim has been admitted to LNJP Hospital and is under medical observation. As per the Delhi police, the victim's mother told police that the boy was physically assaulted and sodomized by three of his friends who are of the same age group.

Based on the mother's statement, a case was registered under sections 377/34 IPC and POSCO Act. During the investigation, police discovered that the victim and suspected boys are friends and are of the same age category 10-12 years.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) also issued a notice to the police in this connection and urged that the offenders be treated harshly. The DCW said it received a complaint from a woman who said her son was sexually assaulted by people who even inserted a rod in his private parts. However, the police said that the investigation hasn’t revealed anything which the victim’s mother is claiming.

On September 22, the police received information from LNJP hospital that a 10-year-old boy has been admitted after being physically assaulted, immediately, a police team reached the hospital and met the child's parents who, however, refused to give a statement, police said.

On extensive counselling, the victim's mother finally disclosed that on September 18 that her son was physically assaulted and sodomized by his three friends, the officer said.

The DCW panel has sought a copy of the FIR registered into the matter along with the details of the arrested accused and a detailed action taken report by September 28.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal said, "This is a very horrific incident. The boy was gang-raped by four persons who inserted a rod in his private part and beat him up mercilessly. "The boy is presently admitted in hospital and is in ICU. Our team is continuously present with the family and assisting them. The accused must be arrested immediately and strictest action must be taken against them."

(With Agency Inputs)