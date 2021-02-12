UP Women Power Line 1090 has launched "Humari Suraksha" a digital outreach programme on Friday, to reach out to people in need digitally.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Perpetrators beware! If you try to cast an evil eye on women then, UP police's 1090 will track you down immediately. UP Women Power Line 1090 has launched "Humari Suraksha" a digital outreach programme on Friday, to reach out to people in need.

During a press conference, ADG Neera Rawat elaborated on how the application works. She said that if anybody tries to harm women or young girls, either on-road or by sending obscene videos or messages on social media, then the poster of the accuse will be put up in the city as punishment.

This is done to strengthen CM Yogi Aditynath's Mission Shakti Yojna for women safety. It is kind of a digital chakravyuh to catch the molesters immediately with the help of the IP address.

Rawat further added that initially, the app was launched in six districts of UP. On receiving a great response, UP police have now launched Digital Chakravyuh in the other districts of the state as well.

As per research, there are 11.6 million internet users in the state, all of them are under the target of 1090. So, if anyone tries to breach the security of women by sending obscene messages or videos on social media, a warning message will be sent to them immediately.

Posters in public places

To instil the fear among the molesters, IPS Raghavendra Dwivedi said that the posters along with slogans will be put up in the public places, especially on black spots across the state.

Slogans

Jisko sudhar naa payi masterji ki chadhi, uske liye 1090 ki hathkadi.

Chhichhore kai naa chalengye hathkande jaab 1090 chalayegi unper dande.

Alert Messages

If you want to get rid of goons, then call 1090.

Vipati mai sahara hai, 1090 humara hai.

Darne ki kya baat 10 hai tumhare sath.

