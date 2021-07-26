The health care and ambulance workers in UP on Monday gheraoed the Directorate General of Health in protest against the transfer of health workers on a large scale. Hundreds of health care workers reached the Swasthya Bhavan and raised slogans against the administration.

Prem Kumar Singh, president of the UP Public and Medical Health Ministerial Association, accused the health department of dictatorship according to a Dainik Jagran report. He said that while only 20 per cent of employees can be transferred under the current transfer policy, the Health Department has transferred 1534 employees out of 3000. He also accused the Health Department of sending persons with disabilities and those retiring in less than two years to faraway districts.

Although the Health Department in the state has modified the transfer of women after the protest, the healthcare workers are not satisfied completely. For the last one week, the health care workers have boycotted their work. As a result, ambulance services have come to a standstill in most of the districts of UP.

Around 1000 employees are protesting due to the new company paying less salary to the employees and taking 20 thousand rupees in the name of training. On Monday (July 26) 108 and 102 ambulance services also stood in solidarity by stopping their work.

Reconciliation talks of ambulances workers with Aparna Upadhyay, MD of the National Health Mission, Uttar Pradesh were unsuccessful. Till now GVK EMRI (Emergency Management and Research Institute) was operating ALS, 108, and 102 ambulance services. Now the responsibility of the ALS ambulance service has been given to Jigitsa Health Care.

The workers have parked all the ambulances in front of the countryside area of Chaupal Sagar on Hardoi-Shahjahanpur road. They are demanding adjustments to the ALS personnel, no deduction in salary on changing the company, and insurance amounts for workers who lost their lives in the Corona pandemic. They have also said that the protest will continue until their demands are met. Amid this patients in the state are facing huge difficulties.

