New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A day after India achieved the major milestone of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to its citizens, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the nation and lauded the country's efforts in the fight against the deadly pandemic. PM Modi said that the 100 crore vaccination mark is not just a number but a testament that India can achieve a tough aim successfully. He further said that India's vaccination drive is a reflection of new India and a living example of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas'.

"100 crore vaccination mark is not just a number... It's a new chapter in history, a testament that India can achieve a tough aim successfully. It shows that country works hard for the fulfilment of its goals", said PM Modi.

Here are the Top Quotes from PM Modi's address:

We should be proud of the fact that India's entire vaccination program has been 'science-driven and science-based. It's based on scientific methods, entirely.

Wherever we see there is only optimism now. Earlier there were only chants about made in this country, that country, but today everyone is talking about 'Made in India'.

I request all to celebrate the upcoming festivals with utmost caution. I appeal to all those who have not taken the first dose of COVID19 vaccine yet should given utmost priority to getting vaccinated. Those who are vaccinated should encourage others: PM Modi

Our first line of defence against pandemic was public participation, as part of which people lit diyas, banged thalis. Some people had questioned saying "Will it help us get rid of the disease"...?: PM Modi on 100-crore vaccination feat

India has vaccinated 100 crore people, and that too for free. India's position as a pharma hub will get more acceptance in the world. The vaccine programme shows sabka vikas saba prayaas. Our nation did its duty.

100 crore vaccine jabs are not just a number. It is the reflection of the capacity of this country, this is a new chapter of the country, a country that knows how to achieve huge targets.

People were saying that there will be vaccine hesitancy in India and it is a real challenge in many big countries today. But Indians have achieved this feat and left everyone speechless. This is because of the huge participation of people in the vaccine drive. Our first line of defence was: People's participation.

