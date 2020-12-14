Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: The guidelines further read that COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) system -- a digitalised platform -- will be used to track enlisted beneficiaries for the vaccination and anti-coronavirus vaccines on a real-time basis.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The central government on Monday rolled out its plan for coronavirus vaccination drive in India and said that only 100 to 200 people in each session per day will be administered vaccine shots. Issuing its guidelines, the Centre said that people will be monitored for "30 minutes after administering the shots for any adverse event".

The guidelines further read that COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) system -- a digitalised platform -- will be used to track enlisted beneficiaries for the vaccination and anti-coronavirus vaccines on a real-time basis.

However, only pre-registered beneficiaries will be vaccinated in accordance with the prioritisation, the guidelines noted.

"There may not be vaccine vial monitors (VVM) and Date of Expiry on the label of COVID-19 vaccine, this should not discourage vaccinators from using the vaccine. At the end of the session, the vaccine carrier with all ice packs and unopened vaccine vials should be sent back to the distributing cold chain point," the guidelines said.

The guidelines further said that the Centre has asked the states to implement "an integrated 360-degree comprehensive advocacy communication and social mobilisation strategy" to address concerns regarding vaccination drive.

The Centre, in its guidelines, has also asked states to allocate the vaccine from one manufacturer to a district to avoid mixing of different COVID-19 vaccines in the field.

"There may not be vaccine vial monitors (VVM) and Date of Expiry on the label of COVID-19 vaccine, this should not discourage vaccinators from using the vaccine. At the end of the session, the vaccine carrier with all ice packs and unopened vaccine vials should be sent back to the distributing cold chain point," the guidelines said.

"These may include the challenge of ensuring over 1.3 billion people in India receive factual and timely information and updates on vaccine rollout progress and benefits, public''s anxiety and queries regarding government's decision for prioritisation of vaccine administration, apprehension about the vaccines introduced after a short trial raising safety concerns, and fear of adverse events, misconception about vaccine efficacy, rumours and negative narrative in media/social media space and laxity observed in public adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour," it added.

Each session should be planned for 100 beneficiaries per day. If the session site has adequate logistics and space available for waiting room and observation room along with arrangement for crowd management, one more vaccinator officer can be added to create a session for 200 beneficiaries, the guidelines stated.

The COVID-19 vaccine will be offered first to healthcare workers, frontline workers and to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities based on the evolving pandemic situation, and finally to the remaining population based on the disease epidemiology and vaccine availability.

The priority group of above 50 years may be further subdivided into those above 60 years of age and those between 50 to 60 years of age for purposes of phasing of rollout based on the pandemic situation and vaccine availability.

"The latest electoral roll for Lok Sabha and legislative assembly election will be used to identify the population aged 50 years or more," the guidelines stated.

Under phase one of the vaccination, it is planned to vaccinate nearly 30 crore population.

Twelve photo-identity documents, including Voter ID, Aadhar card, driving license, passport and pension document, will be required for self-registration on the Co-WIN website, it added.

