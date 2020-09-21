New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Two days after Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's announcement of setting up the country's largest film city in the state, the Yamuna Expressway authority has identified a 1000-acre land in Noida for the project. Land has been identified for the proposed film city, which would be spread over an area of 1,000 acres, officials of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) said.

"The Yamuna Expressway authority on Sunday sent the proposal to the state government for a film city in an area of 1,000 acre land in Sector 21," Yamuna Expressway official Shailendra Bhatia told PTI.

He said the identified land is ideal for the project as it would be close to the upcoming international airport in Jewar and has good road connectivity as well.

The distance of Noida International Airport at Jewar from this location is also barely six km and 12 kilometres from the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. The rapid Metro connecting Indira Gandhi International Airport and Jewar International Airport would also pass through this sector. Hence, this location is said to be spectacular for projects like Film City. The site is around 70 km from Delhi and 150 km from Agra, the officials added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on September 18 announced setting up the country's "biggest" and "most beautiful" film city in the district bordering Delhi and instructed officials to search for land in or around Noida and Greater Noida.

He instructed officials to search for suitable land in or around Noida, Greater Noida or Yamuna Expressway and prepare an action plan," an official said.

This film city will provide a better alternative to the film producers and, at the same time, will be very useful in terms of employment generation. In this direction, an action plan should be prepared at the earliest with options for land," it further read.





Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha