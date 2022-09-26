10 Killed, 37 Rescued After Tractor Trolley Falls Into Pond In Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow

Nine people were killed in Lucknow after a tractor-trolley carrying 46 people skidded off the main road on the Itaunja to Kumhrawan road on Monday.

On the first day of Navratri, all of the passengers were travelling to the Chandrika Devi temple in the Bakshi Ka Talab neighbourhood to make prayers. Ten bodies have been taken out as a result of rescue efforts, and divers are still looking for others. 46 individuals made up the tractor trolley, of which nine perished in the disaster, according to the authorities. At the Community Health Center (CHC) in Itaunja, there are currently over 12 injured patients. People were travelling from Mohana to see Chandrika Devi on the tractor trolley.

A tractor's trolley got disbalanced and overturned in a pond in Itaunja. They were going to a temple. SDRF team rushed to the spot. 37 people rescued and are healthy. 10 people were declared dead at the hospital, said Laxmi Singh, Inspector General Of Lucknow.