Plight Of Kashmiri Pandits Continues With Targeted Killings In J-K, 10 Families Leave Native Village Amid Fears

WITH continuous targeted attacks on Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir, 10 families of the community have left their village in south Kashmir's Shopian district and reached Jammu due to the terror attacks. The move came days after a Kashmiri Pandit was killed by terrorists in Choudharygund village of Shopian district on October 15. The deceased was identified as 56-year-old Puran Krishan Bhat.

Terror outfit Kashmir Freedom Fighters, which is widely seen as a front for LeT, took responsibility for the attack which triggered widespread protests across the Union territory two days later. After the incident, the residents of Choudharygund said the recent terrorist attacks have triggered a fear psychosis among the Pandits who lived in Kashmir through the most difficult period of terrorism in the 1990s and did not leave their homes.

On October 18, Monish Kumar and Ram Sagar were killed in a grenade attack by terrorists while they were asleep in their rented accommodation in Shopian. "Ten families comprising 35 to 40 Kashmiri Pandits have migrated out of our village due to the fear psychosis," a resident of Choudharygund village who faced a death threat recently told PTI. He said the village was now empty.

"The situation is not conducive for us to live in the Kashmir valley. We live in fear due to the killings. There is no security for us," another villager said. The villagers alleged a police post was set up away from their village even though they repeatedly sought protection.

They said they have left everything in their houses, even the recent harvest of apples. Those who have reached Jammu are living with their relatives. In the past few months, atrocities against the Kashmiri Pandits are widely recorded.

Nearly 3,800 Kashmiri migrants have returned to Kashmir since the 1990s and 520 have returned since the abrogation of Article 370 to take up jobs under the Prime Minister’s package, the minister of state for home G Kishan Reddy had informed Parliament in his written reply to a query in the House back in March.