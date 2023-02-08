10 Indians Stranded In Earthquake-Hit Turkey, One Missing: External Affairs Ministry

As many as 10 Indians are stuck in different parts of earthquake-hit Turkey and one Indian national has gone missing, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday. The missing citizen was on a business visit to the country now ravage by the disaster.

Addressing the media, MEA Secretary West, Sanjay Verma said, "We set up a control room in Turkey's Adana. 10 Indians are stuck in remote parts of affected areas but they are safe. One Indian National who was on a business visit is missing. We're in touch with his family and the company in Bengaluru which employs him."

Over 10,000 people have been killed in Turkey and neighbouring Syria after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake devastated the two nations on Monday morning. As Turkey faces one of its worst calamities, several countries have come forward to held the country. India too has sent flights carrying rescue teams and relief material to Turkey.

"This is the biggest natural disaster to hit Turkey since 1939. We received an email from the Turkish side for assistance and within 12 hours of the meeting, first SAR flights left for Turkey from Delhi," said Verma.

In what the government has termed 'Operation Dost', India has so far sent four flights to Turkey, of which two were carrying NDRF teams and two were carrying medical teams. One aircraft carrying medical supplies and equipment has been sent to Syria.

Sharing the details of the aid sent to Turkey and Syria, NDRF DG Atul Karwal said, "The first team left at 3 o'clock yesterday morning and landed at 11 o'clock. Second team landed at 2000 hours in the evening. Total of 7 vehicles, 101 rescuers -including 5 women rescuers and 4 sniffer dogs. These teams are already in operation."

"The first team landed at Adana airport and the second was diverted to Urfa because Adana was crowded. They are both being converged at Nurdağı which is in Gaziantep Province, one of the worst affected areas," he said.

"The third team's requirement was sent to us. It was under preparation in Varanasi and was airlifted and brought to Delhi today. I met them at Hindon Airport. In the next few hours, they would depart with 51 rescuers, a canine complement and 4 vehicles," the NDRF DG said.

The NDRF has more teams in reserve as the situation turns more and more grim with each passing day. Several thousands are feared trapped under the rubble and await rescue, which has been impeded by the harsh weather conditions. "The damage is extensive across a very large area and we are prepared to render whatever help any additional teams that India can provide to Turkey in this time of crisis," the NDRF DG said.