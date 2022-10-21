10 Arrested For Selling Fake Blood Platelets After Man Dies In UP's Prayagraj

AS MANY as 10 people were arrested on Friday for selling fake blood platelets in Uttar Pradesh, reported news agency PTI.

This comes after a private hospital in Prayagraj was sealed for allegedly transfusing fruit juice instead of blood platelets into a dengue patient who died later.

Speaking about the same, Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said the accused used to take plasma from different blood banks and then put it in pouches and sell the plasma as platelet.

He further added that the arrests were made following a tip-off. He also mentioned that some fake platelet pouches were seized from the possession of the accused.

According to Pandey, 12 persons were arrested a few days ago for allegedly supplying blood in an illegal manner.

On being asked about a case pertaining to the sealing of a private hospital on Thursday for allegedly transfusing fruit juice instead of blood platelets to a dengue patient who later died, he said, "During the course of interrogation, it has not been confirmed whether it was a fruit juice in the pouch or something else," as quoted by PTI.

"These people sell plasma as platelets. A sample is being sent to a laboratory and a correct picture will emerge only after an examination," the SP further added.

Earlier on Thursday, a probe was ordered after the incident came to light in which, according to Additional Chief Medical Officer, Dr AK Tiwari, "some irregularities" were found.

"CMO ordered a probe after the patient died. In the probe, some irregularities were found. It has been sealed till the probe is completed," the additional CMO said on Thursday."It is a matter of probe. The probe will take action. The complainant has filed an FIR," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Meanwhile, the owmer of the hospital, Saurabh Mishra said that the platelets were brought by the attendants of the patient.

"The attendants were given the slip to bring platelets. They brought 5 units of platelets in the evening. When 3 units were used, there was a reaction on the patient, we stopped the transfusion. The platelets that were brought by the attendants of the patient were transfused to the patient. It belonged to the SRN Blood Bank. The hospital has no responsibility for it," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)