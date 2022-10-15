1 Student Dies, 35 Diagnosed With Hepatitis A In Kota; Contaminated Water Likely Cause

AN 18-year-old medical aspirant who was diagnosed with hepatic encephalopathy died during treatment at a private hospital in Kota on Saturday, an official said to the news agency PTI.

As many as 35 students from the Jawahar Nagar area including the victim Vaibhav Roy were reportedly suffering from the disease in the last few days. While 18 of these have recovered, others are still under treatment at three private hospitals.

Speaking to PTI about the incident, Kota chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr. Jagdish Soni informed that it was discovered that three water suppliers in the area were supplying contaminated drinking water to coaching institutes, hostels, and canteens. However, he also added that the exact cause of Roy's death will be ascertained through a death audit, which is underway.

The deceased, Roy was a native of West Bengal but was living with his family in Kaithun town here for several years. Meanwhile, Dr Rajiv Sharma, who treated Roy mentioned that Roy was admitted to the hospital as he was suffering from fever and jaundice on October 5, but within a couple of days, he was diagnosed with hepatic encephalopathy.

There was a swelling in his brain which turned severe and he died on Thursday, Dr Sharma added.

Dr Soni informed that thirty-five other students tested positive for hepatitis-A recently. Following the incident, a team from the health department collected at least 65 samples of water from various sources, Dr Soni said. He further added that three water suppliers were found to be providing contaminated water to coaching institutes, hostels, and canteens among other places.



"At least 10-12 coaching students are getting treated for hepatitis-A for over a week," Dr K K Pareek of S N Pareek Memorial and Multi-specialty Hospital, where most of these students are admitted, said, as quoted by PTI.

"The infection is most likely to have been caused by contaminated water and food as liver enzymes of the patients were found to be alarmingly high, but all of them are improving," he added.

Meanwhile, Kota (city) additional district magistrate Brij Mohan Bairwa said the CMHO has been directed to probe the matter, and a report from him is awaited.

(With inputs from agencies)