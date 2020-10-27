The Munger police said that some anti-social elements started stone-pelting on police personnel, injuring 20 of them. Following the stone-pelting, a man from the crowd opened fire leading to one person's death, identified as Anurag Poddar.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: An 18-year-old man was killed while several others were injured in firing incident following a clash between the police and people during the Durga idol immersion in Bihar's Munger district on Monday evening, which will go to polls on Wednesday for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020.

In a widely circulated video, the police personnel can be seen baton-charging a group of people carrying Durga idol. According to media reports, at least 27 people were injured during the clashes. The Munger police said that some anti-social elements started stone-pelting on police personnel, injuring 20 of them. Following the stone-pelting, a man from the crowd opened fire leading to one person's death, who was reportedly identified as Anurag Poddar.

During Durga puja immersion, some anti-social elements resorted to stone-pelting which left 20 policemen injured. After this someone from the crowd fired, leading to one death. The situation is under control," said Lipi Singh, Superintendent of Police, Munger, as quoted by NDTV.

According to reports, the violence erupted after a scuffle between the police and the volunteers taking a Durga idol for immersion. The police reportedly accused the volunteers of delaying the immersion process leading to stone-pelting by the people and lathi-charge by the police. After the violence escalated, the police also reportedly resorted to firing.

Reacting upon the incident, Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi said that the incident was unfortunate and urged the Election Commission to investigate the matter and take appropriate action against the culprits.

Training his guns over the incident, LJP chief Chirag Paswan targetted the Nitish Kumar government and said that devotees were fired upon in the Taliban-like rule of JD(U).

"Munger police should be charged with murder. Devotees were fired upon in the 'Taliban-like' rule of Nitish Kumar. The area Superintendent of Police should be immediately suspended and an FIR should be registered. The family of the victim should be given Rs 50 lakh and a government job," Paswan tweeted.

Posted By: Talib Khan