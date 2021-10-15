Raipur | Jagran News Desk: In a horrific incident, one person lost his life while 16 others were severely injured after a speeding car allegedly ran over a group of devotees while they were going for the immersion of an idol of Goddess Durga on Friday in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district.



The person who lost his life has been identified as 21-year-old Gaurav Aggarwal, said officials, adding that he was a resident of Pathalgaon in Jashpur. They added that the injured people have been admitted to the Pathalgaon Civil Hospital for treatment.



"One body brought to the hospital, 16 others have been hospitalised. Two of them are being referred to other hospitals after x-ray established fracture," block medical officer James Minj was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.



The officials have said that both the accused -- who have been identified as 21-year-old Bablu Vishwakarma and 26-year-old Shishupal Sahu -- have been arrested. They said that the accused are from Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district and were passing through Chhattisgarh.



The officials said that Vishwakarma and Sahu allegedly ran over the devotees in their maroon Mahindra Xylo. Following the incident, the locals set several vehicles on fire, they added.



Meanwhile, reacting to the incident, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel wrote on Twitter, "The Jashpur incident is very sad and heartbreaking. The culprits were immediately arrested. Action has also been taken against the police officers who prima facie appeared guilty. An inquiry has been ordered. No one will be spared. Justice will be done."



He added, "May the departed soul rest in peace."

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen