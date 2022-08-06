1 Jawan Dead, Several Injured In Firing At Kolkata Museum

A CISF jawan allegedly shot and injured two of his colleagues at the Indian Museum in Kolkata on Saturday. The head of a CISF unit fired at a police car, injuring several police personnel, including the driver of the vehicle.

"Continuous firing by CISF Constable from his AK 47 in the Indian Museum CISF Barrack situated at Kolkata's Park Street. One died on spot, while another was injured. The constable who fired is still inside, Kolkata Police force deployed on spot," reported news agency ANI.

Currently, Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Goel is present at the spot of the incident and investigating the whole matter and as per latest reports, the CISF Jawan who opened fire has been nabbed.

Reportedly, he used his service weapon to shoot at an assistant sub-inspector and a head constable. The incident took place around 6:45 pm in the barracks at the museum, which is India's "oldest and largest" such facility.

The CISF took over the armed security of the museum in December 2019. The museum, located in the heart of Kolkata, is an autonomous organisation under the administrative control of the Union Ministry of Culture.