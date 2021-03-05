One man was shot and succumbed to injuries, while another crossed the border to save his life. The third person, the police said, is missing since the incident took place.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a shocking incident from across the border, one Indian national sustained injuries during police firing at the Indo-Nepal border allegedly after an argument with the Nepal Police. According to news agency ANI, quoting Uttar Pradesh Police as saying, the injured Indian later succumbed to bullet injuries at the hospital. After this incident, tension has increased in the area and the police are monitoring the situation.

The deceased, identified as 26-year-old Govinda had gone to Nepal with two others, Pappu Singh and Gurmeet Singh. According to the UP Police, the three Indian had a confrontation with Nepal Police over some issue. One man was shot and succumbed to injuries, while another crossed the border to save his life. The third person, the police said, is missing since the incident took place.

Pilibhit Superintendent of Police Jai Prakash, as quoted by news agency ANI, said, "We have received information that three Indian nationals who had gone to Nepal had a confrontation with Nepal Police on some issue. One man has been shot and succumbed to injuries at a hospital. Another one crossed the border and entered the India side to save his life, while the third one is still missing."

Earlier in June 2020, a similar incident took place when the Nepalese border guarding force opened fire on a crowd killing a 22-year-old Indian and injuring two others following an altercation. The incident sparked tension on the Indo-Nepal Border along Bihar's Sitamarhi district. The border guarding force - Nepalese Armed Police Force - had also detained a person identified as 45-year-old Lagan Yadav after the incident.

Officials said, as per preliminary reports obtained from locals, there were protests after the APF troops had objected to the presence Indians in their area in violation of the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

