New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a move to give a push to higher education, the Haryana Government has decided to set up at least one govt college within a radius of 20 km across the state.

Emphasising on the need for higher education, Mr. Kanwar Pal, the State Education Minister on Saturday said that the government's topmost priority was to encourage higher education in Haryana. Talking about the existing number of colleges the state holds presently, the minister said, “At present, there are 155 Government Colleges, 97 State Aided Colleges and 88 Self-financed Colleges in the State, and another 10 Government Sector Universities, 22 Private Universities, two Government B.Ed. colleges and 475 self-financed B.Ed. colleges.”



Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will be laying the foundation stone for the new women's colleges on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on August 3. With the establishment of these ten new colleges, the total number of colleges will increase to 350 in the state.



According to the spokesperson, these ten colleges are located at Morni in Panchkula district, Isharwal in Bhiwani, Goriwala in Sirsa, Firozepur Jhirka in Nuh, Chhatar in Jind, Ladana Chaku in Kaithal, Pratap Nagar in Yamunanagar, Agroha in Hisar and Bhainswal Kalan and Baroda in Sonipat. The Haryana government plans to start these ten new colleges from the makeshift building of the government senior secondary schools in the upcoming academic session. The Admission process will be starting this academic session onwards.

Posted By: Simran Babbar