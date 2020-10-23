Coronavirus Vaccine: The five vaccines, of which the SII is planning to make 1 billion doses, include, Covishield, Covovax, COVIVAXX, COVI-VAC, and SII COVAX.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In another development related to the coronavirus vaccine, the Serum Institute of India (SII) has said that it is readying 1 billion doses of 5 different vaccines, developed across the world, before the end of 2021-22.

According to a report by Business Standard, quoting SII chief Adar Poonawalla, the world's largest vaccine maker is planning to launch one vaccine every quarter likely by the beginning of 2021. The five vaccines, of which the SII is planning to make 1 billion doses, include, Covishield, Covovax, COVIVAXX, COVI-VAC, and SII COVAX.

“The plan is to launch at least one vaccine every quarter beginning with Covishield, which we licensed from AstraZeneca, likely by start of 2021... We are already making 20-30 million doses and can increase the production to 70-80 million a month. Currently, we are consciously producing less considering the shelf life of the vaccine,” Adar Poonawalla said as quoted by Business Standard.

The report further stated that 'Covavax' will be the second vaccine against the coronavirus, which is developed by the Serum Institute Life Sciences (SILS), a new manufacturing facility of SII. The Covavax is a spike protein vaccine which is developed by SIL in collaboration with biotech firm Novovax.

Biotech firm Novovax reportedly has an arrangement with the SII to produce 1 billion doses of vaccine in 2021. According to the report, phase 1 clinical trials of Covovax started in May this year in Australia and is currently in the second phase.

The report further quoted Poonawalla as saying that the SILS will come up near the SII facility in Pune and will take nearly 2 years to complete. It will also outsource the capacity of SII until then.

“Once completed, between SII and SILS, we will have a capacity to manufacture over 2.3 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines, provided there is demand and requirement,” Poonawalla said as quoted by Business Standard.

Serum Institute of India has partnered with AstraZeneca to manufacture the vaccine candidate developed by Oxford and AstraZeneca, which is expected to be launched in the first quarter of next year and immunisation can start by January if the clearances are given early.

The coronavirus cases in India has crossed the 77-lakh mark, while the death toll due to the deadly virus rose up to 1.17 lakh. However, for the five consecutive days, India is witnessing less than 60,000 cases daily.

Posted By: Talib Khan