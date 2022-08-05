Best Electric Cycle in India: Ride In Style, Ride Healthy

Best electric cycles in India! But confused, which one is the best for you? Don’t worry, today we come with a wide range of electric bikes, their features, and prices. If you like cycling and use it as a primary mode of transport for commuting through the city, then you would surely know the importance of an electric cycle. Electric Cycles run on an in-built battery and a powerful motor that allows you to travel with ease and takes care of all your riding needs. Typically, so many brands are available in the market like Hero, NINETY ONE, EMotorad, etc with great discounts and offers.







Best Electric Cycles In India: Popular Picks





NINETY ONE Enigma R7 700C Electric Cycle - 30% OFF









Ninety one is equipped with E brakes that give a smooth cut-off to give you a safe riding experience. The lightweight frame is easy to handle, and it comes with a weight capacity of 100 kgs so that various riders can conveniently use it. This electric cycle's sturdy and durable design allows you to ride it on rough terrain. You can go for a ride anytime you want, irrespective of the weather conditions. NINETY ONE Electric Cycle Price: Rs 25,999.









Hero Lectro Single Speed Kinza-i 27.5T Unisex Electric Bicycles -









Hero Lectro electric bicycle features a 36V battery that generates peak torque of 40 nm. Their 5.8Ah battery delivers a max speed of 25 km. It can cover a distance of up to 40 km on a single charge. This electric cycle is equipped with a LED display that indicates the battery level and other vital information. The cycle has also twin suspension forks that can absorb shocks to offer a smoother drive. It has a comfortable PU saddle that can be adjusted according to the rider’s position. Hero Lectro Electric Cycle Price: Rs 38,000.









LEADER E-Power L6 27.5T Electric Cycle - 50% off









Leader e-bikes are equipped with high torque, 250W BLDC motor, and highly efficient and more torque per watt. This cycle has powerful performance with silent operation and long life. Specially selected Tyre Tread design for better traction in wet/dry conditions and different terrains & this electric cycle is having a portable battery for easy charging. Leader Electronic Cycle Price: Rs 29,999.







EMotorad T-Rex+ Unisex Electric Bicycle - 11% off









EMotorad advanced electrical systems are designed to provide you with an effortless riding experience. Their highly engineered e-bike is equipped with a 250W 36V high-speed brushless electric motor, with more than enough power to spare for a ride up the hillside or your daily commute. EMotorad Electric Cycle Price: Rs 46,999.









TRIAD E5 Unisex Pedelec Electric Bicycle - 11% off









TRIAD E5 Pro electric bicycle has a powerful 36V 250W brushless rear hub motor with a waterproof casing frame. This electric bicycle is lightweight and ergonomic and is made from an AL tech 6061 alloy frame which is rust-free and can handle urban roads with ease. Their 7.8Ah lithium-Ion battery is powerful and is built under European Union Safety standards. TRIAD Electric Cycle Price: Rs 40,432.











