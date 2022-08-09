Monsoon Footwear For Ladies: To Protect Your Feet With Comfort

Monsoon Footwear For Ladies: Monsoon season has arrived and steeping out becomes very difficult if your footwear is not comfortable and water-resistant. It is essential to protect our feet from rainy water. Rubber shoes and waterproof shoes are the safest options for this monsoon season with the latest ladies footwear designs.

Monsoon Footwear For Ladies must be durable, waterproof, and even resistant to bacterial and fungal infections brought on by the rains. Good comfortable footwear for ladies will not require much maintenance and will add durability as well as a stylish appearance. This is why, during the rainy season, choosing the appropriate footwear becomes a critical criterion. There are numerous waterproof footwear options available to you.





Check Jagran Top Deal Monsoon Footwear For Ladies that are not only comfortable but stylish too:





crocs Women's Monterey Strappy Wedge W Sandal









This slip-on footwear from crocs is the best women footwear for the monsoon. The sole is made of plastic, which is elegant, waterproof, and water-resistant. This keeps your feet dry, making them an excellent choice during the monsoon season. The crocs are lightweight, easy to clean, and quick to dry. You can choose among the various color options. The price of the footwear may vary depending on the size. Crocs Footwear price: Rs 1,415.





BATA Women's Hearts Peeptoe Ballet Flat





Are you looking for stylish yet comfortable footwear? This Peeptoe Ballet Flat from BATA is a good waterproof shoe that will give you a good grip to keep you stable in mud, slush, and dirt. Affordable footwear that comes in an attractive pink color. This also gives you immense comfort along with softness and flexibility. The price of the footwear may vary depending on the size. Bata Footwear price: Rs 354





BEONZA Women Stylish Slides Flip Flops Slippers





The rubber-soled flip-flop is the best footwear for monsoon. The pull-on slippers from Beonza give you the best in comfort. This is the perfect monsoon companion for your feet. The rubber grip enables you to use these slippers on wet floors, tiles, marbles, etc. This flip-flop is long-lasting and provides uninterrupted daily usage. These lightweight and durable flip-flops are available in many colors. Footwear price: Rs 339





FLITE Women Flip-Flops





One of the renowned women's footwear brands Flite comes in stylish flip-flops that add a style statement to your complete look. Flip-flops are light in weight, flexible, and very comfortable to wear. Perfect for monsoon footwear you can also wear this on a beach or just for a casual meeting with friends. You can choose among the various color options. The price of the footwear may vary depending on the size. Flite Footwear price: Rs 334.





TRASE Women's Fashion Sandals





Do you enjoy colors but find the monsoon to be disappointing? Then these navy blue-pink sandals are the right choice for you. Beautifully crafted with Ethylene Vinyl Acetate these cute sandals are durable, comfortable more convenient, and time-saving than other buckle slippers. Made with quality elastic bands and soft PU leather, the sturdy rubber shoe sole is anti-skid and wear-resistant. You can choose among the various color options. Footwear price: Rs 499.





Monsoon Footwear For Ladies: FAQs





Which is the best sole to wear during monsoon season?

Pvc, plastic, and rubber sole are the best to wear during the rainy season as it has water-resistant capacity





Which is the best style of footwear for monsoon?

Rubber sole shoes or flip-flops are the best types to wear during the monsoon season





Are Crocs suitable for the monsoon?

Gumboots with rubber soles are an excellent way to beat the monsoon. Crocs and Rubber Sandals are always the most popular footwear options.





