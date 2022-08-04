Elegant Anarkali Kurtis that you can wear for festivals and weddings

Anarkali Kurtis is preferred by women who have a refined taste in traditional attire. When there is a special occasion or event to attend, it is natural for Indian women to prefer Indian traditional styles such as the Anarkali dress, suit, or Kurtis. Besides being stylish these kurtas make comfortable college wear, office wear, festive wear, and even wedding wear. Anarkali long Kurti can be worn as a dress too if you choose an Indo western look for a casual meet.

Since there are several festivals lined up like- Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day, and Janmashtami it's the right time to shop for Anarkali Kurtis.

Check out our top picks for Anarkali Kurti Design:





GoSriKi Women Kurta With Dupatta





This beautiful Anarkali Long Kurti from GoSriKi is an ideal pick for festive occasions. Crafted in Rayon Cotton this Kurti has an elegant golden design on the bottom and comes with a dupatta that is gold printed. You can pair it with a magenta colour palazzo and a golden juttis.

Amayra Women's Cotton Anarkali Kurti





This simple and sober Anarkali Kurti from Amayra gives a comfortable feeling with its soft cotton fabric. To give a contrasting look team it up with white or red leggings and black heels. You can also wear it as a dress and get an Indo western look by wearing a piece of heavy gold jhumkis. You also have the option of brown colour in this same pattern





rytras Women's Cotton Printed Anarkali Embroidery Kurti





This beautiful slim-fit Anarkali Kurti party wear will give you a contemporary look. Crafted of soft cotton fabric this Kurti will not only add glamour to your look but will also give a comfortable feeling. The dress combines ethnic with modern fashion and makes you stand out when you wear it. You can wear it as a dress or even as a suit with golden leggings and a golden dupatta.





Yash Gallery Women Cotton Slub Checks Print Anarkali Kurta





Available in 6 different colours, this Anarkali Kurta from Yash Gallery can be worn on any festive occasion. You can also spice it up by wearing it with a golden silk dupatta. Pair it up with heavy and bold golden jewellery and a red bindi. The Anarkali Kurta is tailored with three-fourth sleeves and a round neck. The calf-length kurta is designed with golden prints all over the body. This kurta can be hand washed.





"PH" POSHAKHUB Women's Ankle Length Anarkali Dress





This Anarkali kurta from Poshakhub is tailored to make you stand out with exquisite gold motifs. This frock Kurti design comes with 3/4th sleeves and a round neck design. The kurta is made of cotton fabric, which is lightweight and breathable while providing you with maximum comfort and care. This Anarkali Dress will look beautiful with a golden palazzo. This is excellent for casual wear.





OM SAI LATEST CREATION Women's Rayon Mor Pankh Printed Anarkali Kurtis





This simple yet elegant Anarkali Kurti from the Om Sai collection is a perfect match for Party Wear, Wedding Wear, Ceremony, and Festive Wear. You have various colour options available in this Kurti. You can team it up with black leggings and black pumps. This Kurti can be hand washed.





