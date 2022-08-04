Slip on mens shoes: Versatile, comfortable, and lightweight men's shoes

The primary purpose of slip on mens shoes, as the name implies, is to prevent falls and other accidents. This sole not only protects against falls but also cushions your feet from the constant stress of standing for a longer period of time. There are many designs available in these slip-on shoes which combine style and durability. Besides being comfortable it gives a classy look.

Slip on mens shoes, depending on the style and material, can be an extremely versatile design, equally at home with swimming shorts as they are with smart trousers. As a result, they are both functional and fashionable. Shoes that are lightweight put less strain on your feet. You'll feel like you can walk further in slip-on pairs because each step carries less weight.

Take a look at the few options for slip on mens shoes:





Adidas Men's Magnificeo M Running Shoe





If you are looking for slip-on shoes for a running basis then these Adidas shoes will provide both comfort and durability. With a rubber sole, you can run for several miles. You can easily slide your foot into slip-on sneakers and run out without having to deal with laces. No fumbling, no chance of coming undone, these shoes simply make life easier. You can choose from the color option as per your taste. Adidas Running Shoes Price: Rs 1534





Puma Unisex-Adult Softride Rift Slip-on One8 Running Shoe

These rubber sole Puma slip on casual shoes can be used for both running and casual meet purposes. These shoes are easy to wear and would be especially useful on days when you are rushing out the door. The sole is rubber and the upper material is mesh. Puma Slip On Shoes Price: Rs 4199





Reebok Men's Druhan Walking Shoe





These sports slip-on shoes from Reebok give you durability. These slip-on look great with jeans, swimmers, and shorts, making them the ideal complement to any casual summer outfit. Just put on these shoes and start running with great comfort. These shoes have EVA outer sole material and are completely lightweight. Reebok Slip On Shoes Price: Rs 2826





Skechers Men's Go Flex 2-Completion Walking Shoe





Most people who walk regularly to stay in shape and fit are constantly preoccupied with the question of "what shoes to buy." Skechers walking shoes help you in walking with great comfort and for longer distances. These shoes are lightweight and versatile perfect for casual wear and physical exercise. They are available in many colors like- Black, Blue, White, Burgundy, and many more. Skechers Slip On Shoes price: Rs 4124





ASICS Men Metrolyte Ii Slip-On Nordic Walking Shoes





These slip-on shoes from ASICS are crafted of synthetic material to provide both comfort and breathability. A convenient heel tab makes it easier to slip on while the smooth mono-sock construction provides a comfortable yet secure fit. ASICS Slip On Shoes Price: Rs 2749





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.