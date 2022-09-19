Zwigato Trailer: Kapil Sharma As Struggling Delivery Boy Tries To Make Ends Meet | Watch

KAPIL SHARMA will be seen in a very different role for his upcoming film 'Zwigato'. The actor-comedian will essay the role of a delivery boy who loses his job due to the pandemic. Directed by Nandita Das, the movie also stars Shahana Goswami. The movie was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2022. Sharing the trailer, Kapil wrote, "After the successful world premiere at @tiff_net, Zwigato is all set to win hearts at @busanfilmfest. Here's a sneak peek into the world of Zwigato, check out the International trailer here."

In the trailer, Kapil can be seen as a delivery boy who is struggling to make ends meet. His children ask him to do another. However, he has a supporting wife, who wishes to work as well to support the family. The trailer showcases the struggle of the common people, who are often invisible in society. Kapil Sharma beautiful shows the frustration and sadness of the character with his acting.

The synopsis of Zwigato reads, "Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives present ‘Zwigato’, directed by Nandita Das. The film is about an ex-floor manager of a factory who loses his job during the pandemic. He then works as a food delivery rider, grappling with the world of ratings and incentives. To support the income, his homemaker wife begins to explore different work opportunities, with fear but also the excitement of newfound independence. The film is about the relentlessness of life, but not without their shared moments of joy. It captures the lives of invisible ‘ordinary’ people, hidden in plain sight."

Meanwhile, Kapil shared a glimpse of the TIFF 2022 on social media.

While announcing the news of Zwigato's premiere at TIFF 2022, Kapil wrote, "Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives are proud to announce that our film ZWIGATO, written and directed by Nandita Das, starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami, will have its World premiere at the prestigious 47th Toronto International Film Festival [TIFF] 2022 in the ‘Contemporary World Cinema’ section."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapil returned with the new season of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. The show airs on SonyTv.