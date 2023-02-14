Gully Boy Turns 4: Ranveer Singh Reunites With Zoya Akhtar And Vijay Varma, Alia Bhatt Misses The Party | See Pic

Zoya Akhtar's critically acclaimed film 'Gully Boy' starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt completed four years today. The film won hearts at the box office and also featured Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles.

The heart-touching ambitious story of a rapper remains with the masses, as Zoya Akhtar celebrates 4 years milestone of the film, the filmmaker shared a throwback picture with the boy gang of 'Gully Boy' with missing Alia Bhatt in the frame.

Taking to Zoya Akhtar's Instagram handle, the picture showcases Siddhant Chaturvedi taking a selfie with Zoya Akhtar, Ranveer Singh, and Vijay Varma in the frame. Zoya Akhtar can be seen in black attire, whereas Ranveer Singh is seen wearing a red jacket over a white tee with light brown shades to go. Siddhant Chaturvedi can be seen in a brown hoodie and Vijay Varma in a black tee and cap.

Sharing the picture, Zoya Akhtar wrote, "Missing Safeena We Turned 4." Now, Ranveer Singh is once again set to grace the screen with Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.' The film also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles.

On the other hand, Siddhant Chaturvedi was last seen in 'Phone Bhoot' alongside Katrina Kaif. The actor will next be seen in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav in the lead. He will also star in 'Yudhra' alongside Malavika Mohanan in Ravi Udyawar's direction.