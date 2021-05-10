Zoom Zoom song of Salman Khan and Disha Patani's 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' is out and about. The song has been choreographed by Caesar Gonsalves and sung by Ash King and Lulia Vantur. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Salman Khan's much-awaited film Radhe is all set to entertain fans this eid. And to add to the excitement of fans bhai has released yet another song of the film. Yes, Salman Khan took to his official social media handle to share the latest song from his film named Zoom Zoom.

Alongside the same, he wrote in the caption, "These are not the times for zoom zoom so watch n listen to #ZoomZoom at home. Plz be safe."

Take a look at Salman Khan's post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Apart from Salman, the song also features actress Disha Patani, who also took to her Instagram handle and shared the song. The actress in the caption wrote, "And here's the super fun track from Radhe; #ZoomZoom."

Take a look at Disha Patani's post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

The song is a peppy dance number that has a catchy tune helmed by Sajid while the track has been sung by Ash King and Lulia Vantur. The dance has been choreographed by Caesar Gonsalves.

'Zoom Zoom' is the fourth track of the film and so far three other songs: 'Seeti Maar', 'Radhe Title Track', and 'Dil De Diya' have been released already.

Meanwhile, talking about the film, 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' is all set to release on May 13, 2021. Apart from Salman Khan and Disha Patani, the film also stars Randeep Hooda in the key role. Radhe is being presented by Salman Khan films in association with Zee Studios

So guys, how did you like Salman Khan and Disha Patani's 'Zoom Zoom'? Do let us know in the comments below.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal