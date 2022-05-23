New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Good News for all Pakistani serial fans coming in! Zindagi channel with its popular show 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai' featuring Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed and others has come back to Indian TV a DTH offering starting Monday, May 23rd.

Officially announcing its come back,, the Instagram page of Zee Zindagi wrote, "Jazbaat se bhari kahaaniyan dilon pe dastaak dene ko hain taiyaar, Miliye unn kirdaaron se jo banayenge aapki zindagi gulzar. Zindagi NOW on TV! Tune in to: Tata Play Zindagi on channel no. 154 Dish Zindagi Active on channel no. 117 d2h Zindagi Active on channel no. 11."

Shailja Kejriwal, Chief Creative Officer, Zee Special Projects said, it is a proud moment for the team to launch Zindagi across key DTH platforms.

"What started as a salient idea between a few people deeply invested in the belief of cross border cultural collaborations grew to become one of the most loved television channels in the country.

"Zindagi took its journey ahead on OTT fueling the digital consumption needs in the country, and the community of believers continued to grow. Today, we add new partners, new believers in Tata Play, Dish TV and D2H, as we take Zindagi to every corner of the country," Kejriwal said in a statement.

"Zindagi Gulzar Hai", the 2012 romance drama which made Saeed and Khan household names in India, revolves around Kashaf and Zaroon who navigate the highs and lows of a romance through the prism of class divide and gender dynamics.

The line-up also includes this year's Zindagi Original series "Mrs. & Mr. Shameem", starring Naumaan Ijaz and Saba Qamar, which is also available on ZEE5, and many more shows.

Besides airing fiction shows, the service is all set to showcase some of the most acclaimed Hindi movies such as "Baarish aur Chowmein" (2018) featuring Taapsee Pannu and Amit Sadh and directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia; Ketan Mehta's "Toba Tek Singh" (2017), based on a short story by Saadat Hasan Manto, featuring noted actor Pankaj Kapoor; "Silvat" (2016) written by Faraz Arif Ansari and directed by Tanuja Chandra with Kartik Aaryan in a leading role, "Saari Raat" (2015), a film by Aparna Sen starring her actor daughter Konkona Sen Sharma, among others.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh